MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo has been cleared of several criminal accusations.

A public corruption unit said, the former mayor did not engage in criminal misconduct following a years-long investigation into allegations that he stalked a little Havana businessman and threatened a former police chief.

Carollo was ordered to pay $63 million after losing a civil case. It accused him of weaponizing police and code enforcement officers against the owners of the Ball & Chain restaurant.

Another case is currently pending—alleging he violated the first amendment rights and illegally retaliated against a former Miami police chief.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.