MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo has been cleared of several criminal accusations.

A public corruption unit said, the former mayor did not engage in criminal misconduct following a years-long investigation into allegations that he stalked a little Havana businessman and threatened a former police chief.

Carollo was ordered to pay $63 million after losing a civil case. It accused him of weaponizing police and code enforcement officers against the owners of the Ball & Chain restaurant.

Another case is currently pending—alleging he violated the first amendment rights and illegally retaliated against a former Miami police chief.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox