MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Commissioner Alejandro “Alex” Diaz de la Portilla and attorney William W. Riley Jr. have bonded out of jail hours after they were arrested on a range of charges, including money laundering, bribery, unlawful compensation and criminal conspiracy.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials on Thursday said that Diaz de la Portilla, 58, is also facing four counts of official misconduct, one count of exceeding legal campaign contribution limits, and two counts of failing to report a gift. Riley, 48, has additionally been charged with failing to disclose lobbyist expenses.

The commissioner attended Thursday’s meeting at Miami City Hall with some lighthearted talk about lunch.

“We still have lunch in my office if you want to come. They’re burgers,” he told commissioners.

Little did he know his afternoon would take a sharp turn with an arrest.

The FDLE investigation revealed that Diaz de la Portilla and Riley had accepted more than $15,000 in payments for the Miami-Dade County Court judicial campaign of the commissioner’s brother, failing to report them as required by Florida Statutes, Chapter 106.

According to FDLE, Riley allegedly controlled a bank account under the name of a Delaware-based corporation, using it to launder approximately $245,000 in concealed political contributions. These contributions were allegedly made by a management services company in exchange for permission to construct a sports complex in Miami.

Furthermore, the investigation unveiled that Diaz de la Portilla operated and controlled two political committees, initially intended to support his brother’s campaign but later found to be used for personal expenditures. Records revealed that one committee reported total donations of approximately $2.3 million, while the other reported over $800,000 in donations.

Jose Arrojo, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, released a statement that reads, “It is always sad and regrettable when an elected official is criminally charged with abusing the public’s trust, but the community should find some solace in the fact that today’s arrest will shine a bright light on the alleged criminal conduct.”

Both Diaz de la Portilla and Riley were taken into custody in Miami and are currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center in West Miami-Dade. They are scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday.

Diaz de la Portilla’s bond was set at $72,000, while Riley was held on a $46,000 bond. They bonded out Thursday night.

Late Thursday afternoon, Diaz de la Portilla issued a statement. It reads, “I have not done anything wrong. Clearly this action has been timed and executed for shock and awe purposes, to create the maximum damage to my political campaign and family. This is nothing more than prosecutorial abuse of our court system, abuse of process, and the unfortunate weaponization of law enforcement targeting conservative Republicans for political purposes and career advancement.

When the smoke clears, I am confident that these spurious charges will evaporate into thin air. Any further comment will be through my attorney.”

Diaz de la Portilla’s attorney, Benedict P. Kuehne, also issued a statement. It reads, “The Commissioner is innocent of all charges. We look forward to full vindication in a court of law.”

