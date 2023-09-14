MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Commissioner Alejandro “Alex” Diaz de la Portilla and attorney William W. Riley Jr. were arrested on Thursday on a range of charges, including money laundering, bribery, unlawful compensation, and criminal conspiracy.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said Diaz de la Portilla, 58, is also facing four counts of official misconduct, one count of exceeding legal campaign contributions, and two counts of failing to report a gift. Riley Jr., 48, has additionally been charged with failing to disclose lobbyist expenses.

The arrests come after an FDLE investigation revealed that the pair had accepted more than $15,000 in payments for Diaz de la Portilla’s brother’s Miami-Dade County Court judicial campaign, failing to report them as required by Florida Statutes, Chapter 106.

According to FDLE, Riley Jr. allegedly controlled a bank account under the name of a Delaware-based corporation, using it to launder approximately $245,000 in concealed political contributions. These contributions were allegedly made by a management services company in exchange for permission to construct a sports complex in Miami.

Furthermore, the investigation unveiled that Diaz de la Portilla operated and controlled two political committees, initially intended to support his brother’s campaign but later found to be used for personal expenditures. Records revealed that one committee reported total donations of approximately $2.3 million, while the other reported over $800,000 in donations.

Both Diaz de la Portilla and Riley Jr. were taken into custody in Miami and are currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center. They are scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday.

Diaz de la Portilla’s bond has been set at $72,000, while Riley Jr. is being held on a $46,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.