MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami commissioner handed out some holiday help in Little Havana.

Miami District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo on Thursday gave away thousands of food bags to residents in need at Domino Park.

Feeling so much love from the community, even Santa Claus couldn’t resist showing up to help spread the holiday cheer.

“It means so much to me that the community and people that have more are sharing with people that have less,” said Old St. Nick, “and that’s how it should be, and I hope this can happen throughout the coming years.”

Each bag, filled with holly jolly goodness, weighed nearly 50 pounds.

“I really appreciate it. I’m very thankful to God, and I can say I’m thankful to everybody here that’s doing that, that’s making this happen, so it’s a beautiful thing,” said Santa.

The distribution drive helped feed families in need throughout Little Havana.

