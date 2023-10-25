MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami City Commission candidate Frank Pichel, 61, posted bond, Tuesday afternoon.

Pichel, running in District 1, faced accusations of ‘aggravated assault with a firearm’ in connection with the removal of political signs.

The signs in question belonged to his opponent, Alex Diaz de la Portilla, who was recently suspended on corruption charges.

As of Wednesday morning, Pichel has been released.

