MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners held a special meeting this weekend to decide the future of a vacant seat.

Commissioners have until Sunday to determine whether they’ll appoint a new commissioner to represent District 2 or hold a special election.

They could not come to an agreement during Saturday’s meeting, forcing another meeting on Sunday.

The seat was recently vacated by Ken Russell, who had to resign by state law because he ran for Congress last year.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.