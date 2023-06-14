MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami city commissioners will gather Wednesday morning for a special meeting solely focused on the critical matter of redistricting in response to a recent federal court ruling.

The meeting aims to address the ruling that declared several newly drawn districts in violation of the 14th Amendment due to their delineation along racial lines.

The ruling was delivered by a federal judge in May and shed light on the unconstitutional nature of the districts’ design, underscoring the importance of adhering to fair and equitable representation. With the November 2023 election looming, the city is now faced with the urgent task of redrawing a new commission map.

The special meeting will provide a platform for commissioners to discuss and strategize the course of action required for a successful redistricting effort. Public input and expert consultation will play pivotal roles in shaping the new commission map, as the goal remains to rectify the constitutional violations before the upcoming election.

