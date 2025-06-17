COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami city commissioners are set to vote on whether or not to move forward with a collaboration between city police officers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officials will meet around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday regarding an issue that has raised protests across the country. In South Florida, cities such as Doral and Coral Gables have partnered with ICE to crack down on illegal immigration in recent months.

The “Task Force” model, otherwise known as the 287(g) program, will allow police officers to conduct work as immigration enforcement officials, giving them the authority to question, arrest, and detain people suspected of violating immigration law without a warrant.

Cities such as Hialeah and Sweetwater have previously approved the usage of the model.

Some residents in other jurisdictions say this could lead to racial profiling and crime going underreported.

In response, the city’s mayor strongly advocated for the partnership, as well as legal immigration.

This comes after five City of Miami police officers came under investigation for what’s being called illegal activity involving drugs. Four of the five officers involved have since been suspended with pay pending the investigation.

