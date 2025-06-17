COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami city commissioners are set to vote on whether or not to move forward with a collaboration between city police officers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officials will meet around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday regarding an issue that has raised protests across the country. In South Florida, cities such as Doral and Coral Gables have partnered with ICE to crack down on illegal immigration in recent months.

The “Task Force” model, otherwise known as the 287(g) program, will allow police officers to conduct work as immigration enforcement officials, giving them the authority to question, arrest, and detain people suspected of violating immigration law without a warrant.

Cities such as Hialeah and Sweetwater have previously approved the usage of the model.

Some residents in other jurisdictions say this could lead to racial profiling and crime going underreported.

In response, the city’s mayor strongly advocated for the partnership, as well as legal immigration.

Dozens of residents appeared before the city commission Tuesday morning, speaking out against the potential collaboration, as well as ICE raids.

This comes after five City of Miami police officers came under investigation for drug-related offenses within the department. Four of the five officers involved have since been suspended with pay pending the investigation.

According to a 7News source inside the Miami Police Department, the investigation began when a Miami officer’s ex-girlfriend was pulled over after stealing his undercover unit. She then proceeded to tell police about the alleged illegal activity involving her ex-partner and his coworkers.

Among those being investigated are gang unit detectives, an officer who also works with the US Marshals Task Force, and a high-ranking member of the Internal Affairs department. According to sources, this also stems from the investigation into Francisco Melo, a former Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy who, after being arrested by his own department, bonded out of jail in January for allegedly buying and selling MDMA.

Investigators say he was caught with packets of drugs concealed in Skittles bags before boarding a cruise ship. Prosecutors say he intended to sell to passengers.

