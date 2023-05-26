MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami City Commission voted to ban smoking at all city parks and beaches.

The new ordinance, passed by commissioners on Friday, prohibits the use of tobacco, cannabis and e-cigarettes.

The ban is set to take effect on June 5.

The city will post notices at parks and beaches to inform the public.

People who do not comply with the ban could face a fine.

