MIAMI (WSVN) - Recognizing the need to bridge gaps in black history instruction under new state requirements, a Miami church is taking matters into its own hands. At Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Wednesday’s bible study includes an essential component – educating students and adults about black history.

Jazmine Dean, an 8th grader who attended the ministry, highlighted the importance of black history education.

“Black History is really important ’cause I think people should know about what happened in the past so it wouldn’t repeat again,” she said.

The move by the church comes in response to recent state legislation and the implementation of what’s described as an “anti-woke” public school curriculum for African-American studies.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced criticism for the curriculum, which requires teachers to instruct middle school students that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Rev. Dr. Gaston Smith and Rev. Dr. Cheryl Coleman of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church emphasized their commitment.

“I’m doing this from a standpoint of principle,” stated Rev. Dr. Smith. “That nobody can teach our Black children better than Black men and women that have been Black all our lives, and we understand the history and we lived the history.”

“Since legislation came out and dictates what the schools can and cannot touch, but we’re not bound that way. We’re going to teach our history raw and real to our youth and our adults alike,” remarked Rev. Dr. Coleman.

Miami-Dade County Public School (M-DCPS) board members themselves learned about this extracurricular activity at the church.

“I think it’s an exceptional idea,” said Dr. Steve Gallon III, District 1 M-DCPS board member. “I think learning begins at home.”

“It does take a village to raise every child and it’s a beautiful thing when more people want to get involved in student’s education,” said Ms. Luisa Santos, District 9 M-DCPS board member.

The church’s dedication to enhancing black history education doesn’t end with the lessons. They also extend their support to others facing persecution, as Rev. Dr. Smith’s Wednesday sermon addressed the recent violence in Israel.

“We stand with Israel through this, and it’s hard for us to deal with our oppression and our suppression without thinking about what other people have been through,” he said.

This grassroots initiative is not only about educating their congregation but also reaching out to the broader community.

“We need to educate one another about our history, said churchgoer Frances Erving. “Not only the Jewish people, but the Blacks as well.”

