Miami Children’s Museum celebrates National Ice Cream Day with drive-thru giveaway

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Children’s Museum celebrated National Ice Cream Day a little differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum, which is temporarily closed, hosted a drive-thru ice cream giveaway, Sunday afternoon.

Museum officials said they partnered with Florida Dairy Farmers and Blue Bell Ice Cream to hand out the sweet treats.

“Had the museum been open, we would have had kids and families in, so today we’re just doing a drive-thru because it’s safe,” said Deborah Spiegelman, the museum’s CEO. “The museum has not opened to the public. We’re taking a very conservative approach. We’re doing all of our programming online, so kids can make ice cream at home or come to our drive-thru.”

Children got to choose between a serving of vanilla or chocolate. They were also given a bag with an activity book and some other fun things to do at home.

