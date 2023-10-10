MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s safety education with a side of fun as the City of Miami Fire Rescue hosts its 36th Annual Children’s Fire Safety Festival.

“Each year, this week-long festival provides over 2,000 first through third-grade students from public and private schools throughout Miami-Dade County the opportunity to learn the [National Fire Protection Association’s] ‘Learn Not to Burn’ program in five interactive learning stations,” explained Miami Fire Rescue official Ruben Diaz.

Hands-on activities included practical demonstrations of vital skills such as the “Crawl Low Under Smoke” maneuver and the crucial “Stop, Drop, and Roll” protocol.

Children also got to experience hands-on 911 simulations, making learning about fire safety engaging and memorable.

