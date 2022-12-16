MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school was placed on lockdown after several fights broke out inside and outside the campus.

Videos from at least three different locations, both inside and outside the campus of to Miami Central High School, capture individuals, who appear to be students, fighting.

Miami-Dade Schools Police responded to the school, located at 1781 NW 95th St. at around 11:30 a.m., Friday, after receiving calls of a disturbance.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing a large police presence, as well as paramedics who provided aid to possible victims of the fights.

“We bring our students to school, our sisters, our siblings to be involved in something like this?” said Angela, whose sister is a student at the school. “That doesn’t make no type of sense, whatsoever.”

The school district wasn’t clear on who was involved, but according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, at least one individual was arrested.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and students have been dismissed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.