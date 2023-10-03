NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school was placed on lockdown after two armed juveniles were reported by their mother.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Schools Police arrived at the scene at Miami Central High School, located at 1781 NW 95th St., Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the school where around 20 officers were seen with long guns as they searched for the juveniles.

According to officials, the armed subjects are known juvenile delinquents who are wanted.

The mother of the teens told 7News she called police and told officers her two sons were armed and on the loose.

She was seen talking to officers at the school.

Students at the school were dismissed before the lockdown but after school activities were being held.

“Sketchy. Juveniles with guns don’t mix,” said Jonathan Puerto, a concerned parent. “It’s very frighting. I’m concerned, you know, ’cause I don’t know what’s going on. Only reason I’m here is because of the helicopter flying around. I’m literally up the street, so that’s why I rushed over.”

Puerto said his son had wresting practice at around 5 p.m.

William H. Turner Technical Arts High School, which is next to Miami Central, was also placed on lockdown in an abundance of caution.

An investigation is underway.

