NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at a South Florida school was lifted after two armed juveniles were reported by their mother. One of those juveniles was taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Schools Police arrived at the scene at Miami Central High School, located at 1781 NW 95th St., Tuesday afternoon.

“Attention all units. At Central High School, all units are advised to use caution per the complaint, subjects are armed and still possibly inside the school,” said a dispatcher on Broadcastify police scanner. “We’re going to start lockdown procedures.”

7Skyforce hovered over the school where around 20 officers were seen with long guns as they searched for the juveniles.

“The complaint is his mom, advising her two sons have multiple warrants and pick up orders… subjects fled from her,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

The mother of the teens told 7News she called police and told officers her two sons were armed and on the loose.

“Yeah, I called about them, and the judge gave them a pick-up order,” the mother said.

She was seen talking to officers at the school.

Miami-Dade Police said that the mother went to the school and told campus police that her sons were there. When they were spotted, they ran off, prompting officials to lock the school down.

Students at the school were dismissed before the lockdown but after school activities were still being held.

“Sketchy. Juveniles with guns don’t mix,” said Jonathan Puerto, a concerned parent. “It’s very frighting. I’m concerned, you know, ’cause I don’t know what’s going on. Only reason I’m here is because of the helicopter flying around. I’m literally up the street, so that’s why I rushed over.”

Puerto said his son had wresting practice at around 5 p.m.

William H. Turner Technical Arts High School, which is next to Miami Central, was also placed on lockdown in an abundance of caution.

After sweeping the school, teams of officers deemed it safe and lifted the lockdown. There were no reported injuries and no one was taken into custody.

At around 6 p.m., several officers were seen clearing the scene and parents and staff were going back into the school.

“The principal was telling us to go to the gym to be, telling everybody to, ‘Run, run,’ said a student. “So the whole football team ran, the soccer team and the other teams that were there ran.”

“I was scared, but it was just mostly like the feeling of wanting to go home,” said a student.

According to Miami-Dade Public Schools, the incident occurred off campus and the two juveniles were not students at the school. No guns were found at the school and no injuries were reported.

Neither teen was found at Central High.

Police told 7News that shortly after they lifted the lockdown, the mother of the teens called them and said one of her sons returned home.

7News camera captured the teenager as he was taken away in a police cruiser.

Miami-Dade Police said that the teen they had in custody did not have a pick-up order. They are giving Miami-Dade Schools Police the decision whether or not to charge him.

His brother’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.