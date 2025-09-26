MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Miami said they have seized hundreds of counterfeit luxury items, including watches and designer products, with an estimated retail value of more than $377,000.

The seizure included 349 fake Rolex and Cartier watches as well as knockoff Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga merchandise, officials said.

🛑MEGA COUNTERFEIT HAUL STOPPED🛑

Miami CBP officers seized 349 counterfeit Rolex and Cartier watches and Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga products.



With an estimated retail value of more than $377,000, these fakes were stopped before they could reach unsuspecting consumers… pic.twitter.com/JRbZrDu0f2 — Director of Field Operations Carlos C. Martel (@DFOFlorida) September 26, 2025

CBP said the items were stopped before they could reach unsuspecting consumers and funnel profits to transnational organized crime.

Authorities said blocking counterfeit goods from entering the market helps protect consumers, legitimate businesses and the U.S. economy.

