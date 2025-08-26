MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school made a big medical move by launching a new program for their students.

Miami Carol City Senior High School held a ribbon-cutting event to unveil their Career Dual Enrollment Medical Assisting Program for the new school year.

Under the program, which is in partnership with Miami Lakes Educational Center, students can earn industry certification while attending classes.

Students tell 7News they are excited to get started.

“I’m hoping to get early experience, especially for medical school. It will help make it easier now that I’ll have background knowledge. Also, I’ll have extra career experience so in case I don’t go to medical school, I’ll also be able to just get a job immediately after high school,” said student Jade Louis.

The program will also provide students with hands-on experience in the medical assisting field.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.