MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hometown hero has received the honor of a lifetime.

Walt Frazier has spent over three decades catering to the Miami Gardens community as an educator and football coach.

On Saturday, the city renamed Miami Carol City Park in his honor.

During his time with Miami Dade County-Public Schools, Frazier led Miami Carol City Senior High School to three state championship titles.

