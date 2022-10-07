MIAMI (WSVN) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a South Florida hospital says it’s time to “think pink.”

The Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health unveiled their Pink Truck, Friday.

The truck contains messages promoting the importance of getting mammograms and how important early detection is to combating and surviving breast cancer.

Miami Cancer Institute’s Dr. Jane Mendez said, “I think this truck offers people inspiration. It’s all pink. Pink has been associated for years with breast cancer, and it’s bringing that awareness home as well as following the importance of screening guidelines, so women should have their mammograms done starting at age 40. Some women will need to have it earlier.”

The truck will make stops across South Florida providing critical cancer information all month long.

