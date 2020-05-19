Miami business owner says he caught burglar who swiped laptops

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami business owner who was burglarized is speaking out about a chance encounter that allowed him to turn the tables on the man who, he said, broke in and took off with thousands of dollars in laptop computers and other electronics.

Surveillance video captured shattering glass as the burglar climbed in the front window of Infinite Financial Services on Northeast 79th Street, early Monday morning.

The security footage showed the perpetrator as he ransacked the interior of the business and grabbed valuable computers and monitors.

Business owner Sean Tamami said he got a call about the break-in.

“I showed up here, and I saw a bunch of broken glasses on the outside, and I said, ‘It looks like someone threw a rock through the front windshield, the front door office, basically,” he said.

Tamami said neighboring businesses recognized the burglar as Joseph Putzulu.

“I was very upset, because one of the laptops had my personal information,” he said, “my family pictures from 30 or 40 years ago and my grandmother, who passed away, so I was very upset.”

Tamami said he later spotted Putzulu at a nearby McDonald’s.

“I saw this guy who had the same image of the clothing. I asked him, Are you Joe?’ He said, ‘Yeah. Who wants to know?'” said Tamami. “I said, ‘Do you have my laptops? Did you go to my store?'”

The business owner said Putzulu then attempted to get away.

“The guy just started running, so I chased him, got him down, called the police. The police showed up, got him arrested,” he said.

Cellphone video shows Putzulu being put in the back of a Miami Police cruiser.

In court Tuesday, a judge went over the destructive series of events.

“He caused over $1,000 in damages, stole several laptops and monitors, over $9,000, and shattered a window,” said the judge.

Tamami said he’s relieved the man who stole so much from his business is behind bars, something that would probably not have happened if he hadn’t spotted him and been so quick to act.

“It felt good. I felt like justice was just served,” he said.

Putzulu remains behind bars on $15,000 bond.

Tamami said he has not been able to get his computers back. He suspects they’ve already been sold on the street.

