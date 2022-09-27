MIAMI (WSVN) - King tides and Hurricane Ian’s outer bands is expected to dump heavy rain throughout South Florida.

South Florida may be out of the cone of concern, but we’re not in the clear just yet.

Parts of Miami have already dealt with flooding throughout the day, Tuesday.

“We could receive anywhere from six inches of rain, up to 10 inches of rain in certain areas,” said Mayor Francis Suarez.

With all that rain coming the same time, the area is dealing with king tides, which could make the situation worse.

“We have water coming from above, also water coming from the bay,” said Miami District 2 commissioner Ken Russell.

Which is why city leaders said they have been working to get ahead of it.

We have operational seven permanent pumps, seven mobile pumps, and six vector trucks going throughout the city,” said Suarez.

But when the tides are too high, the pumps just can’t keep up.

“We have 390 stormwater outfalls that flow out to the bay, and so if the water is higher than that outfall, you might see water in the streets until the tide drops,” said Russell.

Especially in trouble spots like parts of Brickell, Downtown and Edgewater.

So, with more flooding all but certain, many businesses are putting sandbags out front to try and keep water out and hoping the impacts are minimal.

As of 6:25 p.m., it seems to be pretty calm in the area, although with the king tides and expected heavy rainfall, officials want to remind everyone to be safe and prepared.

