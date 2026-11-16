MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Book Fair made its return to Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus for a full week of reading starting Sunday.

The opening day of the fair offered conversations with authors and a selection of books for sale that guests could browse through.

“The heart of the fair are the authors, and there’s a book on every interest, a book on every topic,” said Lissette Mendez, the executive director of the Miami Book Fair. “From fiction to nonfiction, poetry, politics and romance. Just about anything you can think of, we have it.”

This is the 43rd year of the Miami Book Fair.

The campus ended the first night of the week-long event with a block party headlined by DJ Oscar G.

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