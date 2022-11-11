MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The iconic Deauville Hotel is nearing its final moments.

On Sunday, around 8 a.m., the 17-story resort will implode at 6701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

This historic destination once famously hosted the Beatles in the 1960s.

The establishment served as a staple for nightlife in the city, but after an electrical fire in 2017, its reputation crumbled.

Crews began tearing down a lower portion of the building in October.

