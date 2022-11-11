MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The iconic Deauville Hotel is nearing its final moments.

On Sunday, around 8 a.m., the 17-story resort will implode at 6701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

This historic destination once famously hosted the Beatles in the 1960s.

The establishment served as a staple for nightlife in the city, but after an electrical fire in 2017, its reputation crumbled.

Crews began tearing down a lower portion of the building in October.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox