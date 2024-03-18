MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach law enforcement officials are calling the breakup with spring break a success.

Officials said there have been no shootings and no stampedes during the first three weeks of spring break.

The total number of felony arrests have dropped by 26% compared to last year.

Licensed plate readers have led to 144 criminal citations and over 1,100 traffic citations.

Police were out in full force to enforce the midnight to 6 a.m. city curfew.

Restaurants and bars south of 23rd Street closed as early as 6 p.m.

Revelers who were still out after midnight were fined or arrested.

