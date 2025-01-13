MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach woman faces multiple charges after her 5-year-old son was found alone at a park, and police discovered drugs in her possession, authorities said.

Alize Angel Rodriguez, 20, was arrested on Sunday after officers responded to a report of a child left unattended at a park in the 1200 block of Meridian Avenue.

According to the arrest report, witnesses told police they saw the boy playing alone at the park for 20 minutes to an hour before calling authorities.

When asked where his mother was, the child said he didn’t know and explained that his mother leaves him in the park alone when he misbehaves, according to the arrest report.

Police located Rodriguez nearby and recovered her discarded purse, which contained Xanax pills, cannabis and drug paraphernalia, the report states.

Witnesses reported that Rodriguez appeared incoherent and possibly under the influence.

Rodriguez reportedly admitted to officers that the items in the bag were hers. She was charged with third-degree child neglect, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis under 20 grams.

The child was taken to the Miami Beach Police Station, where he was released to the custody of his maternal grandmother.

Rodriguez was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

