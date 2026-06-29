MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested and accused of attacking a park ranger and a police officer in Miami Beach.

56-year-old Karen Marie Burnap-Graney was charged with battery on a police officer and resisting without violence.

Police said Burnap-Graney had an open beer container in front of the Ritz-Carlton South Beach in Miami Beach.

Burnap-Graney was asked to throw it away by a park ranger before she allegedly spat on the park ranger, striking his arm and kicking his legs.

Officers arrived and attempted to take her into custody, but couldn’t cuff her because her arms were in casts.

Burnap-Graney then allegedly tried to bite an officer before being punched in the face.

She was taken to the hospital, then to jail.

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