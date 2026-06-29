MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after, police said, she attacked a park ranger and a police officer in Miami Beach.

Karen Marie Burnap-Graney was charged with battery on a police officer and resisting without violence.

Police said Burnap-Graney, 56, had an open beer container in front of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach in Miami Beach.

Burnap-Graney was asked to throw the container away by a park ranger before she allegedly spat on the park ranger, then struck his arm and kicked his legs.

Officers arrived and attempted to take the suspect into custody, but couldn’t cuff her because her arms were in casts.

Burnap-Graney then allegedly tried to bite an officer before being punched in the face.

She was taken to the hospital, then to jail.

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