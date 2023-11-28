MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Steven Meiner will officially take the oath of office Tuesday, becoming the new Mayor of Miami Beach.

This morning’s Miami Beach City Commission meeting will also see the swearing-in of three new commissioners: Tanya K. Bhatt, David Suarez, and Joseph Magazine.

The ceremony, scheduled at 11 a.m. at the Miami Beach Convention Center, marks the beginning of a new chapter for the city.

Meiner will succeed outgoing Mayor Dan Gelber, and commissioners Ricky Arriola and David Richardson will bid farewell.

