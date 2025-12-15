MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several dedicated veterans helped bring some toy joy to South Florida families this holiday season.

The Miami Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3559 hosted its second annual Santa Forward Operating Base event, Saturday afternoon.

Santa Claus and the Grinch made special appearances at Post 3559, which was transformed by veterans into a winter wonderland.

They got some help from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Miami Beach Fire Department. Volunteers collected and distributed new, unwrapped toys with the help of the U.S. Marine Corps and their Toys for Tots program.

