MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring break has returned to Miami Beach and new measures are in effect for drivers in the area.

Officials announced on Wednesday that Ocean Drive will only be accessible by drivers at 15th Street and cars will only be able to exit at Fifth Street.

Other safety measures being implemented include DUI checkpoints, alcohol sales restrictions and flat-rate parking rates from $40 to $100 at Art Deco District Garages.

