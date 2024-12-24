MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach is set to welcome 2025 with a lineup of events, including free concerts, fireworks, and expanded transportation services to accommodate residents and visitors.

Festivities will kick off on New Year’s Eve with fireworks at midnight over the Lummus Park beachfront. More than 30 Ocean Drive restaurants will offer alfresco dining, with the street closed to vehicular traffic from Friday to Jan. 1.

At Collins Park, Orchestra Miami will host a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 8 p.m., featuring performances by the Orchestra Miami String Quartet, three-time Latin Grammy nominees Negroni’s Trio, and Latin diva Marinel Una Voz. The full orchestra will take the stage at 10 p.m. ahead of fireworks at 2100 Collins Ave.

The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Orchestra will conclude the holiday weekend with a free outdoor symphonic concert on New Year’s Day at 6 p.m. on Ocean Drive at 12th Street, as part of the Miami Beach OnStage! program.

Expanded trolley services will run from 8 a.m. on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, with free shuttle buses connecting parking garages to Washington Avenue.

Flat parking fees will be enforced at select garages, with discounted rates for residents using ParkMobile.

Ocean Drive will remain closed to traffic from Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, with Freebee rides available for free transportation along the street.

“Public safety remains our top priority during the holidays when celebrations bring our community and visitors together,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner in a press release. “This New Year’s, residents and guests can expect increased police visibility and enhanced measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.”

Enhanced public safety measures include additional police patrols, fire department inspections, and expanded park ranger hours. Code compliance officers will monitor noise levels, short-term rentals, and commercial events.

Homeless outreach services will also continue throughout the week.

For more details on event schedules and transit services, click here.

