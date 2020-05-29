Miami Beach to reopen beaches, hotels on Monday

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach has released guidelines ahead of its beaches and hotels reopening next week.

Beaches

Starting Monday, the beach will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with rules in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Groups of 10 or more will be prohibited, and all beachgoers will be required to have a face mask readily available.

The masks must be worn in restrooms, at concessions and when social distancing at 6 feet is not possible.

Additionally, the city is allowing sunbathing, swimming, sitting on beach chairs and towels as long as they’re properly distanced from one another.

Group activities with two or more people like volleyball, football, soccer and frisbee are prohibited.

More than 100 ambassadors and police officers will be making sure beachgoers are complying with the rules.

Hotels

Miami Beach hotels will also be allowed to reopen on Monday.

Face masks are required in common areas where social distancing can’t be achieved.

Hotels must place social distancing signs and sanitation stations around key entrances and public areas.

Valet parking will be prohibited where onsite parking is available. If it’s unavailable, valet service may operate with face masks and other safety rules in place.

