MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Less than six months after the Florida Department of Transportation removed Miami Beach’s LGBTQ+ crosswalk overnight, the city is bringing it back just steps from its original location.

The City of Miami Beach announced Monday it will reassemble 3,606 colorful pavers in Lummus Park for an unveiling Friday.

The crosswalk originally stood at the intersection of 12th Street and Ocean Drive before FDOT removed it last October as part of a statewide crackdown on street art.

In a press release, Commissioner Tanya K. Bhatt, who led the effort to reconstruct the installation, condemned the state’s removal of the original crosswalk.

“Ripping out a crosswalk that was emblematic of Miami Beach’s embrace of our LGBTQ+ residents and visitors, at what was literally the safest intersection of Ocean Drive, was a real slap in the face to our residents and visitors,” Bhatt said. “It’s so important and gratifying to be able to rise above the manufactured culture wars to build something lasting, recognizing the struggle and celebrating the love that this new installation represents.”

Commissioner Alex J. Fernandez, the only openly gay member of the Miami Beach City Commission, sponsored a commemorative plaque to accompany the restored crosswalk.

“When the State forcibly removed this crosswalk, it was our straight allies on the Miami Beach City Commission who ensured our gay community would not be pushed into the shadows,” Fernandez said. “I am deeply grateful to my straight colleagues for their leadership in upholding the uncompromising values of love, compassion, and equality. It is a powerful reminder that our allies will help us overcome this moment.”

The reinstallation also coincides with the city’s 18th annual Miami Beach Pride celebration.

The 10-day festival kicks off with a flag-raising ceremony outside Miami Beach City Hall and culminates with the annual Pride Parade along Ocean Drive on Sunday, April 12 at noon.

Organizers expect approximately 170,000 attendees over the course of the festival.

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