MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Due to the potential of heavy rain and flooding, the City of Miami Beach will be opening several parking garages for residents to park their vehicles out of flood-prone areas.

Residents will be able to park their vehicles starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. through Thursday at 8 p.m. at no cost.

Residents must provide proof of residency.

Available parking garages:

200 7th Street

512 12th Street

1301 Collins Avenue

1557 Washington Avenue

640 17th Street

1661 Pennsylvania Avenue

1900 Bay Road

340 23rd Street

400 West 42nd Street

The garages at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Drive), 5 Street & Alton Road (550 Lenox Avenue), and City Hall (1755 Meridian Avenue) will not be included.

