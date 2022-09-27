MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Due to the potential of heavy rain and flooding, the City of Miami Beach will be opening several parking garages for residents to park their vehicles out of flood-prone areas.
Residents will be able to park their vehicles starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. through Thursday at 8 p.m. at no cost.
Residents must provide proof of residency.
Available parking garages:
- 200 7th Street
- 512 12th Street
- 1301 Collins Avenue
- 1557 Washington Avenue
- 640 17th Street
- 1661 Pennsylvania Avenue
- 1900 Bay Road
- 340 23rd Street
- 400 West 42nd Street
The garages at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Drive), 5 Street & Alton Road (550 Lenox Avenue), and City Hall (1755 Meridian Avenue) will not be included.
