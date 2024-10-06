MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach is taking steps to help ensure residents and employees stay safe, as two separate approaching storm systems are expected to wreak havoc across the region later this weekend and into the upcoming week.

A flood watch will be in effect for Miami Beach from 11 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday morning.

Officials on Saturday said that the Miami Beach Parking Department will open public garages for residents and employees of Miami Beach businesses who wish to keep their vehicles out of flood-prone areas.

Residents and employees of Miami Beach businesses can begin parking vehicles at no cost starting on Sunday at 11 a.m., tentatively until Thursday at 8 a.m., at the following locations:

200 7th St.

512 12th St.

1301 Collins Ave.

1557 Washington Ave.

640 17 St.

1661 Pennsylvania Ave.

1900 Bay Road

340 23rd St.

400 West 42 St.

The garages at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Drive), Fifth Street and Alton Road (550 Lenox Ave.) and City Hall (1755 Meridian Ave.) will not be included.

Proof of residency or employment when exiting the parking facility will be required.

Officials said non-residents may use any available city parking garage. However, standard rates still apply.

The city is also hosting a sandbag distribution on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two surface parking lots: 2100 Collins Ave., east of Collins Park, and 225 79th St.

Sandbags will be pre-filled, and there is a limit of four per household, while supplies last. Residents will be required to show proof of residency; it can either be a government-issued ID or a utility bill.

The announcement of these steps comes hours after Tropical Storm Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters warn it could strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches Florida within the next few days.

