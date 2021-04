MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach curfew is cancelled.

The city updated its policy with plans to remove the 8 p.m. curfew that was put in place in response to spring break.

This will be the last weekend the curfew will be set for the area.

However, the county-wide COVID curfew is still in effect from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

