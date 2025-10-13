MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach is naming a street in honor of four-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan.

The queen of Latin Pop is well known for hits such as “Turn the Beat Around,” “Words Get in the Way,” and “Conga.”

As a little girl, Estefan would often visit Miami Beach with her grandfather.

The street naming will take place at Ocean Drive and 13th street Monday morning.

