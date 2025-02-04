MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach is implementing strict security measures, heightened law enforcement, and new public awareness efforts to control spring break crowds and prevent unruly behavior.

City officials announced Tuesday a series of restrictions, including parking garage closures, DUI and security checkpoints, and potential curfews throughout March.

Parking fees will increase to $100 at select garages, and nonresident towing fees will double to $516. License plate readers, drones, and surveillance technology will be used to monitor activity.

A public service campaign titled Reality Check will reinforce the message that Miami Beach is not a party destination.

“We set a new standard for spring break in Miami Beach last year,” Mayor Steven Meiner said in a press release. “This year, we’re building on that success, ensuring

Miami Beach remains a welcoming destination where people can enjoy our world-class beaches, restaurants, and community in a safe family-friendly atmosphere.”

High-Impact Weekends

The city anticipates the largest crowds between March 13-16 and March 20-23, prompting stricter measures:

Parking Closures: All garages and surface lots south of 23rd Street will be closed, including those at 7th Street, 12th Street, and Lincoln Lane North. Visitors must pay a $100 flat fee at the Sunset Harbour and 42nd Street garages.

All garages and surface lots south of 23rd Street will be closed, including those at 7th Street, 12th Street, and Lincoln Lane North. Visitors must pay a $100 flat fee at the Sunset Harbour and 42nd Street garages. Restricted Beach Access: Ocean Drive beach entrances at 5th, 10th, and 12th streets will have security checkpoints and close at 6 p.m. Coolers, tents, and amplified music are prohibited.

Ocean Drive beach entrances at 5th, 10th, and 12th streets will have security checkpoints and close at 6 p.m. Coolers, tents, and amplified music are prohibited. Traffic Restrictions: License plate readers will monitor vehicles entering via MacArthur and Julia Tuttle Causeways. Expect delays and lane reductions during peak times.

License plate readers will monitor vehicles entering via MacArthur and Julia Tuttle Causeways. Expect delays and lane reductions during peak times. DUI Checkpoints: A sobriety checkpoint will be set up along 5th Street on March 14-15 and March 21-22.

A sobriety checkpoint will be set up along 5th Street on March 14-15 and March 21-22. Business Restrictions: Sidewalk seating on Ocean Drive will be closed March 14-16 and March 21-23. Liquor stores in the Entertainment District must close by 8 p.m.

Sidewalk seating on Ocean Drive will be closed March 14-16 and March 21-23. Liquor stores in the Entertainment District must close by 8 p.m. Transportation Limits: Short-term rentals under six months are illegal in many areas, with fines up to $5,000 per violation. The Miami Beach trolley will operate on an extended schedule during peak weekends.

Citywide Enforcement

Enhanced law enforcement will be in place throughout March, with support from state and county agencies. Businesses renting golf carts, mopeds, and scooters will be suspended March 13-16 and March 20-23. Ocean Drive will have barricades and be accessible only through 13th Street, with a sole exit at 5th Street.

Officials will outline additional details during a press conference on Feb. 11.

