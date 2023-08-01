MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach has begun fully enforcing the city’s ban on gasoline-powered leaf blowers in what, officials said, is a major step for the city toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The new ordinance, which included an 18-month transition period, aims to curb emissions and promote eco-friendly practices.

Under the new regulations, initial violations within a 12-month period will incur a $250 fine, while a second violation within the same period will result in a $500 fine. For subsequent violations within the same 12-month timeframe, the penalty increases to $1,000.

“There are so many benefits for transitioning away from gas-powered leaf blowers, including less noise, air pollution and no longer needing to utilize gas and oil,” said Chief Resilience Officer Amy Knowles. “This is also a way to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.”

Ahead of the full enforcement, the Miami Beach Public Works Department and third-party landscaping contractors working for the city have already made the switch to alternative leaf blower options. Moreover, the city has collaborated with local hardware stores to offer community discounts on qualifying electric or battery-powered leaf blowers.

The ordinance was sponsored by the late Commissioner Mark Samuelian and co-sponsored by Commissioners Alex Fernandez, Steven Meiner, and David Richardson. After receiving unanimous approval in January 2022, the city implemented the ban in a phased approach. The process started with a nine-month educational period from February 1, 2022, to October 31, 2022, followed by a nine-month warning period from November 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.