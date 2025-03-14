MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach is offering free date-rape prevention test cards to help protect residents and visitors from drug-facilitated sexual assault, particularly during spring break and other high-traffic periods.

The test cards detect common date-rape drugs, including Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and Ketamine, by turning blue when exposed to contaminated beverages.

Miami Beach purchased 5,000 Miami Beach Police Department-branded cards, which will be distributed by Goodwill Ambassadors and available in the lobby of the Miami Beach Police Department at 1100 Washington Ave.

“Date rape is a serious problem everywhere, and I’m proud to have championed this effort to reduce the number of potential victims,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez. “An estimated 11 million women in the nation are believed to be survivors of rape while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”

Officials caution that the cards may produce false positives when exposed to certain beverages, including blue-colored drinks, milk products, cream, oily liquors, some fruit juices and even some waters.

Users are advised not to consume any beverage that results in a positive test.

