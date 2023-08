MIAMI (WSVN) - A new chief of police was sworn in to serve the City of Miami Beach.

Chief Wayne Jones became the city’s 21st chief of police, Thursday.

He has been with the department since 1996 and has held every rank from patrol officer to deputy chief.

Chief Jones is also Miami Beach’s first Black police chief.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.