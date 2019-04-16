Miami Beach set to implode abandoned hospital

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A building implosion is set to take place in Miami Beach.

The City of Miami Beach will be imploding the now-abandoned South Shore Hospital in the 600 block of Alton Road, Tuesday.

Developers plan to use the property for a new park, residential high-rise and retail shops.

Crews said if all goes according to plan, it’ll take less than 20 seconds to come down.

The implosion is scheduled to occur at 10 a.m.

Road closures in the area are set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Officials said streets should reopen within 30 minutes to an hour after the blast.

