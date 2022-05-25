MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teacher affiliated with Miami Beach Senior High School over what investigators described as an inappropriate online relationship with an underage girl.

Thirty-two-year-old Paul Urquiza was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after Miami-Dade Police officers served a search warrant at his home.

According to the arrest affidavit, the suspect and the victim started talking online in 2021 via Instagram, Facebook and email. They met through Reddit after she commented on a picture of a cat.

The affidavit states Urquiza sent the teen a private message, and from that point, their exchanges became increasingly inappropriate.

Detectives said the suspect sent the girl graphic videos of sexual acts and requested nude pictures from her.

Investigators said the minor is not a Miami-Dade County student. The affidavit states Urquiza told her that he wanted to meet in person and would book a flight to South Florida. He also suggested that they could meet up in Spain.

The affidavit states, “Within one week, the defendant told the victim he loved her. The victim told the defendant that she was 16 years old and lived with her mother and sisters. The victim watched the defendant graduate from Miami Dade College via a livestream, and he told her he would be teaching math at Miami Beach Senior High School, confirming the victim’s belief that the defendant was over 30 years old.”

The affidavit states the girl accidentally sent a nude picture of herself to her mother on July 23, 2021. The teen’s mother confiscated the phone and contacted police.

MDPD Interim Director George A. Perez issued a statement that reads in part, “I’m appalled that this educator has stained the good work of so many excellent educators. There is no room in society for child pornography and we will continue to educate our youth on the dangers surrounding them.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson Jaquelyn Calzadilla issued a statement that reads, “These allegations are disturbing and understandably upsetting; we will fully cooperate with partner law enforcement agencies in the investigation of this case. Miami-Dade County Public Schools is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for students, faculty and staff. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings and he will be precluded from seeking future employment with this District.”

Urquiza faces several charges, including sexual performance by a child and possession of images.

