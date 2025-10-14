MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a Miami Beach restaurant is speaking out, one day after a crash and dash left his business wrecked.

Speaking with 7News on Monday evening, Matteo Chialastri said he received the call of a crash outside his restaurant on Sunday morning involving a Tesla and a tree.

“I checked the camera right away, and I saw the Tesla going through the palm tree,” he said.

Chialastri is the owner of Norman’s American Bar & Grill located at 67th and Collins. He woke up to the Sunday morning surprise and shared the footage of the smashing stop with 7News.

Video shows the moment of impact.

“Knock down a few tables, the umbrella,” said Chialastri.

Images provided to 7News of the aftermath. The Tesla had heavy front damage and had its trunk popped up.

Video also show two men running away from the crash with what appears to be their luggage. A third person was also involved.

The men are then seen hastily jumping a fence and fleeing on foot, just a few feet from where they ditched their wrecked car.

“Did you see the video of the bad guys running away and jumping over the fence?” asked 7News’ reporter Sheldon Fox.

“Yeah,” said Chialastri.

The restaurant owner said he’s feeling fortunate nobody was sitting at his tables when the crash occurred.

Following the crash and dash, Miami Beach Police detained the two passengers but later let them go. As of Monday night, police are still searching for the driver.

Detectives tell 7News the suspected driver of the rented Tesla is wanted for a hit-and-run.

Officials say the men were on the way to the airport when they crashed.

When asked how it feels to know that a day after the crash, no arrests have been made, Chialastri said: “These people, they can come to Miami Beach, they drive. They just left town, like nothing happened.”

On Monday night, officers added new speed check equipment to the area of Collins Avenue.

“They just added the speed check,” said Chialastri.

“Speed check, and that’s because of what happened?” asked Fox.

“Possibly,” said Chialastri.

The restaurant owner says that while the three men are long gone, his business remains damaged.

“We have property damage. We have table damage, city property damage, you know?” said Chialastri.

Detectives said the case remains open.

