AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Miami Beach restaurant owner will remain behind bars in connection to a major drug bust.

Nahim Jorge Bonilla will be held in federal lock up after declining to challenge his detention in Miami.

He’s now set to be transferred to Los Angeles, where he’ll face charges related to drug trafficking.

Bonilla, 36, was arrested by the FBI during a raid on his Aventura home last Wednesday.

He has been indicted on multiple charges linked to a drug trafficking conspiracy involving large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The FBI said the operation is related to four murders.

Bonilla was one of 12 people taken into custody across the country.

