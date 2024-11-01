MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of Miami Beach residents are suing the city after a ballot item was rescinded.

The item proposed a 1% food and beverage tax.

The money collected would have supported the homeless and domestic violence centers.

It was rescinded following a vote by the city commission because they didn’t trust where the money was going.

Now, residents are accusing the commission and the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections of voter suppression because 20,000 votes had already been cast during early voting.

They hope to reverse the decision.

