MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach continues to have a stern message for spring breakers with a new social media post about their desire to break up with the rowdy crowds.

In the viral video, Miami Beach officials are expressing to viewers that they do not want to return to its toxic spring break.

“Our idea of a good time is relaxing on the beach,” one woman says on the video.

“Hitting up the spa,” said another beach goer in the video.

“Or checking out a new restaurant,” said a man in the video.

“You just want to get drunk in public and ignore laws,” said the woman in the video.

The public service announcement is the city’s way of spreading the message that they are “breaking up with spring break”

Regular beach goers speak to the camera as footage of rowdy crowds and chaotic moments of past spring break appear on camera.

“Do you even remember what happened last March?’ asks one woman on video.

“That was our breaking point,” said another person. “We’re breaking up with you.”

“And don’t try to apologize and come crawling back,” said a woman in the video.

The video is all part of the plan, including some harsh measures, to try and persuade revelers to stay away from Miami Beach, especially on weekends.

Some of those measures include:

-$30 FLAT RATE AT SOUTH BEACH GARAGES/SURFACE LOTS MON, TUES, WED. (RESIDENTS EXCLUDED)

-THURSDAY 6AM – MONDAY 6AM: GARAGES/SURFACE LOTS CLOSED.

-$100 FLAT RATE FOR 42ND STREET SURFACE LOT (RESIDENTS EXCLUDED)

-NON-RESIDENT TOW RATE SOUTH OF 23RD STREET: $516

Along Ocean Drive, the only open beach access points will be on Fifth, 10th, and 12th Streets with police checkpoints to make sure no prohibited items enter the beach. Those access points will close at 6 p.m.

Some people visiting Miami Beach said that this is the break up they wanted to see.

“All it takes is one bad apple to ruin it for everybody, you know,” said Juan Hunnid, who is visiting from Texas. “People come down here, party, leave their trash on the beach, and beer bottles and things like that, like the community doesn’t want that.”

Hunnid said he’s been in Miami Beach during past spring breaks and seen the crowds.

Alex Lewis, who is visiting from Orlando, has also been present at previous spring break and he agrees with the city’s plan.

“Every time I’m down here, there’s just so much going on,” said Lewis.

Lewis said the break up plan has a big benefit.

“From last year it’s been hectic, but today, it seems better now since you guys implemented some of the rules,” said Lewis.

“If there’s shootings, if there’s people going to jail, obviously you don’t want that around. You don’t want a bad reputation,” Dylan McGhee, visiting from the UK.

“Maybe we can talk when you are done with your spring break phase but until then,” said a man on the Miami Beach video.

While it is a harsh break up for spring breakers, some people don’t seem to be shedding too many tears.

Police will also set up a DUI checkpoint along Fifth Street on the weekends of March 8 and March 15.

