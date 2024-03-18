MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man was seen on video firing his shotgun off a boat at his Miami Beach home.

It was a real blast on Thursday at the high-end Lakeview section on Miami Beach.

Video obtained exclusively by 7News showed the man, identified as Patrick Carroll, firing his shotgun causally on the boat while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Carroll is real estate investor who lives in a $16.5 million waterfront mansion.

The 44-year-old, according to law enforcement sources, was firing those shots from a boat that was docked at his home.

In a second video, a second long-gun was also seen. The footage was initially posted on Carroll’s Instagram account, which is now being used in an investigation by the Miami Beach Police Department, who learned about the Bayside shooting session by concerned neighbors.

Police told 7News that officers arrived at Carroll’s home Thursday before being told by him that he was only firing blanks. They also said that a second call was made about Carroll over the weekend, but police have not provided those details.

7News went to Carroll’s home Monday afternoon to get his side of the story, but those at his home didn’t say if he was home or if he would comment on the incident.

When crews returned to his home Monday night, two dogs, a doberman and a Belgian Malinois, were released and roamed the neighborhood without any leashes.

Police were called to the scene.

Carroll eventually came out of his home and said that he was firing blanks from the shotgun and that he was making a gun safety demonstration video.

“I was doing a demonstration. I was doing a demonstration on gun safety,” Carroll said. “Using blanks.”

When confronted about the constant police presence at his home, Carroll claimed he has not done anything wrong and left the scene.

On his Instagram account over the weekend, Carroll seemed to address the gun-play.

“I will slow down the posts,” he said. “Most of the negative things out there about me, and, I think, you know, people, you know think badly about me. They just get the wrong impression.”

Carroll has a significant online presence with over a million Instagram followers.

“I’m a loud guy, I’m 6’4, 220 [pounds]. I’m a big guy, right?” Carroll said in an Instagram post. “The mistake I made on Instagram, you know, if you call it a mistake, is just posting too much content. I’m hyper, I’m ADD. It’s just because, my life is [expletive] awesome.”

Carroll has been in trouble with the law in the past. He is being sued for allegedly spitting at a Wynwood restaurant manager’s face.

He also has open criminal cases for battery, which includes a 2022 arrest at Gold Rush gentleman’s club in Miami. 7News obtained surveillance video from the club during that incident. According to police and victims, Carroll was screaming profanities and racial slurs.

Neighbors at the Lakeview community said that they’ve been calling police for several days.

Police told 7News that their investigating remains active.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

