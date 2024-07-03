MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach real estate investor, known for his firearms and run-ins with police, has found himself in trouble again but this time in California.

Patrick Carroll was arrested Monday night, out west, in Los Angeles for leading Los Angeles police officers on a pursuit and then attempting to flee on foot.

Los Angeles local news helicopters captured Carroll getting arrested.

“The suspect got out of the car and ran down the embankment but the officers were able to find him pretty quickly,” said the reporter. “DUI but then they allegedly recovered some weapons.”

It is not the first time Carroll has had a run-in with the law.

A few months ago, Carroll garnered national attention after he posted a video on Instagram showing himself blasting a shotgun from his boat.

Police told 7News that officers arrived at Carroll’s home Thursday before being told by him that he was only firing blanks, so they left.

A week later, he posted a second video of him firing an unloaded gun while saying “I’m gonna teach you how to properly use a gun.”

After several police visits to his mansion, Carroll was taken into custody, given a Baker Act evaluation and had his guns confiscated by Miami Beach Police due to a protective court order.

Four months later, he posted a new Instagram story saying “I’m at the nicest gun store I’ve ever been to, Beverly Hills Guns. If it’s between putting food on the table for my family and not, I’d probably kill a person.”

Hours before he was arrested in Los Angeles, he uploaded an Instagram Story driving his Rolls Royce.

“There was kind of a fake out, where the suspect got out of the car and acted like they were surrendering, but then they continued to take off some pretty high speeds,” said the news reporter from the helicopter watching over Carroll’s arrest.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment on details of Carroll’s arrest.

